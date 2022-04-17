UrduPoint.com

Johnson To Meet With Indian Prime Minister In New Delhi Next Week - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India next week and will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Downing Street informs.

"The visit will begin in Ahmedabad on Thursday (21st April) to meet with leading businesses and discuss the UK and India's thriving commercial, trade and people links. This will be the first time a UK Prime Minister has visited Gujarat, India's fifth largest state and the ancestral home of around half of the British-Indian population in the UK," Downing Street said in a Sunday release.

In Gujarat, Johnson is expected to announce new science, health and technology projects, as well as major investments in key industries in the United Kingdom and India.

"The Prime Minister will then travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi on Friday (22nd April). The leaders will hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering our close partnership and stepping up security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific," Downing Street said.

According to the British government, Johnson will use the upcoming visit to India to drive progress in the negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to boost bilateral trade by up to 28 billion Pounds ($36.5 billion) annually by 2035.

"My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations - from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence," Johnson said as quoted in the Sunday government statement.

The UK and India officially started their free trade agreement negotiations in January. The two countries have agreed to double bilateral trade by 2030 as part of a strategic plan announced by Modi and Johnson in May, 2021.

