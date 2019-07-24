Johnson to name Brexit mastermind as adviser: source

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Incoming British prime minister Boris Johnson will bring in Dominic Cummings, the controversial head of the 2016 Brexit campaign, as a senior adviser, a source close to Johnson said Wednesday Johnson fronted the official " Vote Leave" campaign which won the referendum on Britain's EU membership, but Cummings is credited with playing a decisive role behind the scenes.

He was played by Benedict Cumberbatch in a tv drama earlier this year about the historic vote to leave the bloc called "Brexit: The Uncivil War".

Little known by the wider public, Cummings insisted on a data-driven social media campaign rather than traditional electioneering.

The tactics employed by Brexit campaigners have come under intense scrutiny since the referendum, particularly the use of misleading slogans and targeted political ads.

In July last year, the Electoral Commission watchdog fined Vote Leave for breaking campaign spending rules.