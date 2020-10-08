(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pledge his government support to Ukraine's sovereignty when he meets Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday in London, where the two sides are also expected to sign an agreement that will pave the way for stronger cooperation, the UK government announced.

"The UK is Ukraine's most fervent supporter. Whether it's our defence support, stabilisation efforts, humanitarian assistance or close cooperation on political issues, our message is clear: we are utterly committed to upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Johnson will say, as quoted in a press release sent out to the media.

Zelenskyy began on Wednesday a two-day visit to the UK which included a tour of the Prince of Wales Carrier in Portsmouth and discussions on trade, defence and regional security, prior to the signing of the strategic partnership agreement on Thursday.

According to the UK prime minister's office, Johnson will say that the bilateral deal "signals the next chapter in our relationship. It's a chapter that will bring increased security and prosperity for both the people of the UK and Ukraine."

The UK, which has allocated over £40 million ($51.6 million) in funding to Ukraine this year, has also pledged Zelenskyy a further £5 million in humanitarian aid.

The UK-Ukraine Agreement includes a comprehensive preferential free trade agreement covering goods, services, and tariffs and quotas, the press release said, adding that current bilateral trade amounts to £1.5 billion per year.