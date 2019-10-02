UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson To Propose Northern Ireland Staying Within EU Single Market Until 2025

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:40 AM

Johnson to Propose Northern Ireland Staying Within EU Single Market Until 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new Brexit plan on Wednesday stipulating both Northern Ireland staying within the EU single market and customs checks on the island of Ireland, British media report.

The new "two borders for four years" plan was briefed to major EU capitals on Tuesday, The Telegraph newspaper said. The plan would see Northern Ireland remaining under the EU single market regulations until 2025, but at the same time there would be a customs border, albeit with light checks and controls.

Earlier on Tuesday Johnson rejected claims that a Brexit blueprint he was going to present to Brussels effectively envisioned a hard border on the island of Ireland, while noting that there would need to be customs checks in the region after Britain left the European Union.

On Monday, media reported that the formal text of the new Brexit plan, including an alternative to the Irish backstop, will be delivered to Brussels after Johnson addresses his Conservative Party at a conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

Johnson told the BBC on Tuesday that there are "plenty of ways" the Irish border issue could be addressed, but declined to go into further detail.

Brexit has been postponed several times amid the country's failure to internally negotiate the terms of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

Previous Brexit deal proposals, put together by Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, were rejected several times over the controversial Irish backstop.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister European Union Brussels Same Manchester Ireland United Kingdom Brexit May Border Market Media From

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

6 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

6 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.