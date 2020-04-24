Johnson to Return to Work As Soon As Doctors Recommend It - UK Health Secretary

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was in "good shape," and will return to work as soon as his doctors recommend it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was in "good shape," and will return to work as soon as his doctors recommend it.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Johnson planned to return to work on Monday to continue fighting the coronavirus crisis in the country. The media said that the prime minister had already instructed his aides to schedule catch-up meetings with several ministers next week.

"That decision [on Johnson's return to work] is for the prime minister in consultation with his doctors. I spoke to him yesterday, he is on very good form and is clearly recovering," Hancock told the Sky news broadcaster.

Johnson announced his positive test for COVID-19 on March 27 and was hospitalized 10 days later as symptoms persisted. He underwent intensive care treatment before being discharged from the hospital on April 12.

On Tuesday, Johnson held his first talks with a world leader, US President Donald Trump, since his discharge from the hospital. During the phone call, both politicians stressed the need for further US-UK cooperation to curb the outbreak, and for work to begin on reaching a bilateral free trade agreement as the Brexit transition period deadline on December 31 draws closer.