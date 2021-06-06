UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson To Urge G7 Leaders To Finish COVID19 Vaccination By End Of 2022 - Downing Street

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:20 AM

Johnson to Urge G7 Leaders to Finish COVID19 Vaccination by End of 2022 - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to call on fellow G7 leaders to complete COVID-19 vaccination by the end of next year, Downing Street says.

"Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the single greatest feat in medical history," the prime minister's prepared remarks, released by his office on Saturday, say.

Johnson plans to call on the G7 leaders at next week's summit in Cornwall to "rise to the greatest challenge of the post-war era" and lead the global recovery.

"I'm calling on my fellow G7 leaders to join us to end to this terrible pandemic and pledge we will never allow the devastation wreaked by coronavirus to happen again," the prime minister's prepared remarks say.

On Friday, after a two-day meeting of G7 health ministers at the University of Oxford, the UK government announced that the bloc had agreed to speed up cooperation on vaccine and therapeutic trials to tackle COVID-19 and future pandemics. They also agreed to work together on the mutual recognition of testing and vaccination certificates.

The meeting, which served as a preparatory event for the group's summit to be held in Cornwall next week, fell short, however, of expectations that the seven richest countries would commit to donate more COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Cornwall Oxford Lead United Kingdom Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

21 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

Rs. 700 million earmarked for latest highway in AJ ..

3 minutes ago

Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform ..

3 minutes ago

IMF hails Pakistan's economic policies: Senator Fa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.