LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge world leaders on Thursday to match UK's ambition and deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to limit global warming, arguing that the question of reaching such a target is more political than technical, Johnson's office announced.

"The UK has shown that it's possible to slash emissions while growing the economy, which makes question of reaching net zero not so much technical as political," the UK head of government is expected to say at the opening session of a two-day virtual climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Johnson will also warn his counterparts from around 40 countries that if the world actually wants to stop climate change, 2021 must be the year to "get serious" about doing it.

"The 2020s will be remembered either as the decade in which world leaders united to turn the tide, or as a failure," he will stress, according to excerpts of his speech released by the prime minister´s press office.

According to the statement, the US-hosted climate summit is an important moment to build momentum on the road to the COP Biodiversity Summit in the Chinese city of Kunming in October and the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

On Tuesday, the UK government announced that it will enshrine in law the world's most ambitious climate change target so far, pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 78 percent by 2035. The UK had already committed to cut emissions by 68 percent by 2030.

The UK Government, which has committed 11.6 billion Pounds ($15.3 billion) in international climate finance to support developing countries over the next five years, also wants donor countries to deliver their commitment ahead of COP26 to secure $100 billion of public finance to ensure all countries can address climate change and deal with its impacts.