LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit on Saturday the UK troops deployed to Estonia as well as meet his Estonian counterpart, Juri Ratas, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Estonia today (Saturday 21 December) to celebrate Christmas with British troops stationed there. The visit is a chance for the Prime Minister to personally thank servicemen and women for their service and make clear the Government's commitment to the armed forces. The Prime Minister will serve Christmas lunch to the servicemen and women at the Tapa military base near Tallinn, and eat with them in the canteen," the office said in a statement.

Johnson praised the military efforts, made by the UK troops in Estonia this year.

"This year our military efforts in Estonia have been immense. British troops form the largest part of NATO's mission in the country, RAF Typhoons working in Estonia have scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft straying into NATO airspace, and British Apache and Wildcat attack helicopters have bolstered NATO efforts to enhance our security, reassure our allies and deter our adversaries," the prime minister said, as quoted by the office.

As part of the visit, Johnson will also hold a bilateral meeting with Ratas, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Tapa hosts 850 UK servicemen from the Queen's Royal Hussars. They are leading the NATO battlegroup along with personnel from Estonia, France and Denmark.