Johnson, Trump Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic, Attacks on Iraqi Military Base Taji - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump discussed the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and the recent attacks on the Taji military base in Iraq, the Downing Street said in a press release.

"Ahead of a call with G7 leaders on the outbreak the Prime Minister and the President agreed on the importance of international coordination to accelerate progress on the development of a vaccine and to prevent economic disruption for our citizens," it said.

The two leaders also discussed recent attacks on the Taji base in Iraq, in which two US troops and one UK serviceman had been killed.

Johnson and Trump reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in the fight against terrorists in Iraq.

On Wednesday evening, more than 15 small missiles were fired at the base of Taji, where US-led coalition forces are stationed. Three servicemen were killed, another 12 were injured. Tahsin Khafaji, spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command, told Sputnik on Thursday that Iraqi troops were also affected by the shelling. On Saturday, the base was shelled again.