Johnson, UN Chief Discuss Situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN chief Antonio Guterres held a telephone conversation on Sunday to discuss Afghanistan.

"The Prime Minister spoke to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres again today about the situation in Afghanistan. He stressed that the UN must be central to both the humanitarian response to the situation in Afghanistan and international negotiations over the future of the country, and pledged the UK's support in that effort," Johnson's office said in a statement.

Guterres, in turn, provided Johnson with the latest information on Afghanistan and the challenges faced by staff of the humanitarian mission.

The call ended with Johnson and Guterres agreeing that the international community should guarantee that the rights of women, girls and ethnic minorities in the country are protected and promising to continue close contacts in the upcoming days, including through the UN Security Council.