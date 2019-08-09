Johnson Unveils Plans for Fast-Track Visa to Attract Foreign Scientists to UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced plans to introduce a new fast-track visa regime in an effort to attract scientists from around the world to the United Kingdom.

"Changing the rules on immigration so as to make the UK even more open, even more welcoming to scientists from around the world, because I want this country to be the greatest place for science, the greatest place to start a business and to invest," Johnson said.

According to a press release from 10 Downing Street, Johnson had ordered the Home Office and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to cooperate with the scientific community "to develop a new fast-track visa route for the brightest and best, with a view to launching it later this year."