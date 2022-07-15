UrduPoint.com

Johnson Urges Ousted UK Prime Ministerial Candidates To Support Anyone But Sunak - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held conversations with defeated candidates seeking his post and urged them to support anyone but former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the electoral race, The Times reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

On Thursday, five candidates made it to the third round of the race to become the head of the Conservative Party and the UK prime minister. Those include Sunak (101 votes), Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt (83), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (64), former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch (49), and Tom Tugendhat (32), the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the parliament's lower house.

Johnson has denied he was planning to officially support any of the candidates. However, according to the source, cited by the media outlet, the outgoing prime minister has held talks with the defeated candidates and told them that Sunak should not be elected to the post of the UK government's chief.

"The whole No 10 (Downing Street) team hates Rishi. It's personal. It's vitriolic. They don't blame Saj (Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid) for bringing him down.

They blame Rishi. They think he was planning this for months," the source told the media outlet.

Meanwhile, Truss is Johnson's favorite candidate, the source was cited as saying by the Times. The outgoing leader also reportedly does not mind Mordaunt becoming the prime minister, if it means Sunak loosing the election.

On Thursday, Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman announced her intention to support the candidacy of Truss after being eliminated from the election race.

Johnson has faced first calls to resign amid accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations in 2020-2021, which have later been proved. His problems got more complicated in July 2022 after it became known that he appointed Christopher Pincher deputy chief in February despite knowing about the latter's previous sexual assault claims.

Nearly 60 officials quit the British government in protest last week, with Sunak being one of the first ministers to leave the cabinet. As a result, on July 7, Johnson announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will serve until the appointment of a new head of the government.

