Johnson Urges UK Parliament to Reject Bill Blocking No-Deal Brexit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday urged lawmakers against backing a bill that would block a no-deal Brexit and delay the UK withdrawal from the European Union instead

A motion for emergency debate has been submitted to the Commons speaker. If approved, it will give lawmakers a chance to introduce a bill forcing Johnson to ask Brussels for a Brexit delay until January 31 unless a new deal has been supported by the parliament by October 19.

"There is one step that would jeopardize all the progress that we have made in the G7 and around the capitals of Europe, and that is if this House were to decide that it was simply impossible for us to leave without a deal.

And to make that step illegal, to force us, that's what they want ... to force us to beg for yet another pointless delay," Johnson said.

The UK prime minister said the bill, if passed, would "destroy" any chance to negotiate a new deal.

"There are no circumstances in which I will ever accept anything like it," Johnson stressed.