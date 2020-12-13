UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson, Von Der Leyen To Hold Phone Call On UK-EU Talks Later On Sunday - EU Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Johnson, von der Leyen to Hold Phone Call on UK-EU Talks Later on Sunday - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold another phone call at around noon Brussels time (11:00 GMT), the European Commission chief spokesman, Eric Mamer, said on Sunday as the self-imposed deadline for the London-Brussels post-Brexit talks is looming.

"Update to the agenda of President @vonderleyen: phone call with UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson around noon on the [EU-UK] negotiations. (Brussels time)," Mamer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, UK media have reported that a statement is expected following the call.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Brussels United Kingdom Sunday Media

Recent Stories

RTA construction seeks to ease traffic flow along ..

5 minutes ago

UAE, Israel export credit agencies to boost econom ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Ch ..

2 hours ago

Noor Dubai resumes activities in Nigeria with stri ..

3 hours ago

NYUAD researchers shed new light on mysteries behi ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.