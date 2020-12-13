Johnson, von der Leyen to Hold Phone Call on UK-EU Talks Later on Sunday - EU Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold another phone call at around noon Brussels time (11:00 GMT), the European Commission chief spokesman, Eric Mamer, said on Sunday as the self-imposed deadline for the London-Brussels post-Brexit talks is looming.

"Update to the agenda of President @vonderleyen: phone call with UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson around noon on the [EU-UK] negotiations. (Brussels time)," Mamer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, UK media have reported that a statement is expected following the call.