Johnson, Von Der Leyen To Speak As Post-Brexit Talks Go To Wire

Johnson, von der Leyen to speak as post-Brexit talks go to wire

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are to speak by telephone on Saturday, her spokesman said, as post-Brexit talks butted up persistently against major differences

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are to speak by telephone on Saturday, her spokesman said, as post-Brexit talks butted up persistently against major differences.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer tweeted an update to von der Leyen's Calendar, saying "Saturday 7 November afternoon: phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the state-of-play of the EU-UK negotiations".

