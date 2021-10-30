Johnson vows to defend UK interests in French fishing row

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed Friday to defend UK interests in a worsening dispute with France over fishing rights, while emphasising the historical strength of cross-Channel ties

"We will do whatever is necessary to ensure UK interests," he told reporters on board his plane as he flew to the G20 summit in Rome, adding: "The ties that unite us, that bind us together are far stronger than the turbulence that currently exists in the relationship."