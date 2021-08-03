Johnson Vows to Tikhanovskaya to Triple Financial Assistance to Belarusian Civil Society

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a Tuesday meeting with Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya that the United Kingdom was ready to triple financial aid to Belarusian civil society in 2021, Johnson's office said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a Tuesday meeting with Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya that the United Kingdom was ready to triple financial aid to Belarusian civil society in 2021, Johnson's office said.

"The Prime Minister outlined the steps the UK has taken to hold the regime to account, including placing sanctions on [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko himself. He stressed the UK's commitment to the Belarusian people, in particular through tripling our financial support to Belarusian civil society this year," the statement read.

Johnson added that the UK stood in solidarity with the Belarusian people and would continue to take measures to support them.

Tikhanovskaya is visiting London after her trip to Washington last week. She was on a visit to the United States that began on July 18.

Apart from President Joe Biden, she met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, among others.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis since Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country, which generally declined by February.

Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States have imposed sanctions against Belarusian officials and enterprises, blaming Minsk for alleged human rights violations. In addition, the EU slapped economic sanctions on Minsk in late June over the interception by Belarus of a Ryanair plane and the arrest of an opposition activist onbord.