Johnson vs Hunt in final of race to be next British PM

(@imziishan)

Boris Johnson will take on Jeremy Hunt in the final two of the race to become Britain's next prime minister after Michael Gove was narrowly eliminated on Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Boris Johnson will take on Jeremy Hunt in the final two of the race to become Britain's next prime minister after Michael Gove was narrowly eliminated on Thursday.

Former London mayor Johnson topped the fifth ballot of MPs in the governing Conservative Party with 160 votes, ahead of Foreign Secretary Hunt on 77 and Environment Secretary Gove on 75.

The centre-right party's 160,000 grassroots members will now pick their new leader from the final two, who will then take over from Theresa May as prime minister in late July.