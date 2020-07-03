Johnson Wants Higher Black Representation in UK Police in Bid to Fight Injustice

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he wanted a higher percentage of black people to serve on the country's police force and more "success stories" of young black people to help rectify racial injustice

According to the prime minister, while serving as mayor of London, he massively increased the black and minority ethnic representation in the Metropolitan Police, and there is currently an active program to accelerate promotion for black police officers in the capital.

"I want to see that happen across the country ... I would rather see a story of championing success and talking about the opportunities that we can open for young black people. That is what I want to see. I much rather work on that. Of course, there are injustices that we need to rectify, there is prejudice out there, of course, there is prejudice out there, and that we need to fight it," Johnson told the LBC radio broadcaster.

The prime minister's remark comes in the wake of massive protests against racial inequality across the United Kingdom and the globe, triggered by the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25. Over the past month, demonstrators clashed with police and have turned their attention to statues commemorating public figures linked with racism or the slave trade.

In response to the dismantlement of statues of historic figures who protesters believe represent the country's colonial and racist legacy, Johnson said that removing controversial statues was akin to lying about the country's history.