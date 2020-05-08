Johnson warns of 'maximum caution' as UK considers easing lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told senior ministers on Thursday the government would adopt "maximum caution" as it moves towards a relaxation of lockdown measures imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson will address the nation on Sunday evening, his spokesman said, but warned against reports of a major easing in social distancing rules announced in March.

"We are not going to do anything that risks a second peak," he told reporters. "We will proceed with maximum caution." He added: "Any easement to the guidelines next week will be very limited, we are at a critical moment in the fight against the virus and will not do anything that risks throwing away the efforts or sacrifices of the British public." The PM's spokesman said that Johnson used the phrase "maximum caution" when talking to colleagues at a Cabinet meeting.

The comments came after media reports that unlimited exercise and picnics will be allowed as part of the first step of easing restrictions in the country, which has suffered the most fatalities of any European nation.

The Bank of England warned on Thursday the British economy could slump by 14 percent because of the outbreak, although it would rebound by 15 percent next year.

Johnson's spokesman said the "worst thing we could do" is relax restrictions and thereby allow a second spike in virus rates which would require fresh measures, hitting the economy further.

The latest health ministry figures show that 30,076 people with coronavirus have died in the UK.

However, broader official data released this week put the total number of deaths by late April above 32,000 -- including 107 health care workers and 29 care staff.