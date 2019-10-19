UrduPoint.com
Johnson Warns UK Parliament About 'Little Appetite' In EU To Delay Brexit Any Longer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:47 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday told the UK parliament that the European Union is reluctant to delay Brexit any longer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday told the UK parliament that the European Union is reluctant to delay Brexit any longer.

"I must tell the House in all candour that there is very little appetite among our friends in the EU for this business to be protracted by one extra day," Johnson said during the parliament sitting on Saturday morning ahead of the vote on his Brexit deal.

