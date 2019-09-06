Johnson Welcomes Court Decision to Reject Legal Challenge Against Proroguing of Parliament

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed the decision of the High Court to reject a legal challenge against the proroguing of the UK parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed the decision of the High Court to reject a legal challenge against the proroguing of the UK

"That is good news," Johnson said during a Sky News broadcast.

Earlier in the day, the UK High Court rejected the case brought by businesswoman and legal campaigner Gina Miller, who argued that Johnson's move to shut down parliament until October 14 was "an unlawful abuse of power."

In August, Queen Elizabeth II approved Johnson's request to shut down parliament starting from a day between September 9 and September 12 until October 14, which would leave the lawmakers just two weeks to pass any laws that would prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union.

Notably, since coming to power in July, Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal, despite there being a strong opposition to the no-deal scenario in the parliament.

On Wednesday, the UK House of Commons contrary to calls by Johnson adopted the bill on delaying Brexit and it was passed to the House of Lords. The Lords have been using the so-called filibustering strategy to prevent the legislation on leaving the bloc even if a deal is not reached on October 31 from being passed.