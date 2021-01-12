UrduPoint.com
Johnson Welcomes UN Secretary General's Intent To Seek Second Term, Invites Him To G7

Tue 12th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take part in the G7 summit this year, welcoming his decision to seek a second term.

Guterres and Johnson held a virtual meeting on Monday, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the first Session of the UN General Assembly.

"The Secretary-General expressed his solidarity with the United Kingdom during this difficult period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked Prime Minister Johnson for the UK's political and financial leadership in the global fight against COVID-19. They discussed the response to the pandemic, including in the context of the UK's G7 Presidency in 2021 and they had a frank exchange about what more can and should be done to overcome the many global challenges we face," the UN said in a Monday statement.

The British prime minister and the Secretary General also discussed the situations in Syria, Libya, Yemen and Cyprus.

Guterres said in a letter to the UN Security Council President and President of the UN General Assembly on Monday that he was seeking a second five-year term.

The Secretary-General is appointed by the UN General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council. The UN chief's candidature could be vetoed by any of the five permanent member states - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Guterres assumed office on January 1, 2017.

