MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed options for opening sea and land routes for exports of Ukrainian grain, the Downing Street said on Thursday.

"They (Johnson and Zelenskyy) looked at options to open up critical sea and land supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks, and committed to direct their teams to work urgently on the next steps," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Johnson expressed concern about the consequences of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the blockade of its Black Sea ports, as well as rising food prices in developed countries.

The Downing Street added that Johnson and Zelenskyy also agreed to step up work with allies, including the United States, France and Germany, to form a long-term security architecture for Ukraine.

Shortly after the meeting, Johnson said that the UK military aid to Ukraine was also high on the agenda.

"I updated the President on support flowing to Ukraine's defence, including long-range artillery, shore-to-ship missiles and unmanned drones. This is part of our additional 1.3 billion ($1.6 million) military aid package for Ukraine," Johnson tweeted.

According to Tomson Phiri, UN World Food Program spokesman, the situation in Ukraine may result in higher food prices and global hunger, as the Black Sea basin is one of the most important regions for production of grain and agricultural products. Given that Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of global exports of maize, and 76% of sunflower, any disruption in their production or supplies could lead to higher prices.