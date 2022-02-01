Johnson, Zelenskyy Say 'Further Russian Incursion In Ukraine' Would Be 'Massive' Mistake
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday in their joint statement that "any further Russian incursion" in Ukraine would be a massive and strategic mistake.
"The leaders warned that any further Russian incursion in Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have a stark humanitarian cost," the statement read.