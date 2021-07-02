Johnson&Johnson Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Strong Against Delta Virus Variant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Johnson&Johnson has announced that its single-shot coronavirus vaccine develops strong and persistent immunity against the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, which was first detected in India.

"Johnson & Johnson ... announced data that demonstrated its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants.

In addition, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months," the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

The studies are said to have shown that the vaccine is even more effective against the Delta variant than the Beta strain, which originated in South Africa.

In May, the World Health Organization listed the Delta virus strain as a variant of concern, as it became prevalent in many countries, causing a sharp surge in infections.