Johnson&Johnson Says Its One-Shot Vaccine 66% Effective in Against Moderate, Severe COVID

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Johnson&Johnson's single-shot vaccine candidate against the coronavirus is 66 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, the company said Friday.

"Among all participants from different geographies and including those infected with an emerging viral variant, Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination," the company said in a press release.

The vaccine proved to be 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease and complete protection against hospitalization and death 28 days after the shot, the company said.

The data comes from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial.