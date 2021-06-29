Johnson&Johnson Will Not Conduct Local Trials of Janssen Vaccine in India

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Johnson&Johnson will not conduct local trials of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Earlier in June, India exempted vaccines approved for emergency use by US, UK, EU and Japanese drug regulators or included in the World Health Organization's emergency use listing from mandatory local trials.

"The requirement for Johnson & Johnson to conduct a bridging clinical study of our single-dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine candidate no longer exists," the company's spokesman told The Economic Times.

India has so far approved three coronavirus vaccines - the homegrown Covaxin vaccine, the local version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot, and Russia's Sputnik V.