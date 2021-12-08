(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A senior aide to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Wednesday after ITV network aided a video footage showing her and other staff joking about a Christmas party held last year at Number 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and offer my profound apologies to all of you for them," a tearful Allegra Stratton, Johnson's former press secretary and government's spokesperson for the COP26 climate summit, told tv broadcasters in front of her home.

In the clip aired on Tuesday evening, Stratton was filmed discussing a Christmas gathering that allegedly took place on December 20, 2020 during rehearsals for a proposed daily televised Downing Street press briefing.

In the mock press conference, one aide was heard saying: "It wasn't a party, it was cheese and wine," to which she replied: "Is cheese and wine all right? It was a business meeting," followed by laughter in the room.

Announcing her resignation, Johnson's aide admitted that her remarks "seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey."

"The British people have made immense sacrifices in the battle against COVID-19. I now fear that my comments have become a distraction from that fight," she added.

Earlier, Johnson had "unreservedly" apologized in parliament for the video footage and pledged to take disciplinary actions in the event that the alleged party had taken place in breach of the COVID-19 lockdown rules.