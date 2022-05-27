MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's alleged plan for a new military alliance of European states with Ukraine could be called into question, yet such "a get-together of insiders," if any, may undermine the European Union, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported, citing informed sources, that Johnson had proposed creating a European commonwealth against Russia during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev in early April. In addition to the United Kingdom and Ukraine, such an alliance would include Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, with Turkey expected to be accepted later.

"(Johnson having such a plan) would probably mean that he is proposing 'a get-together of insiders' in order to undermine the EU, a pan-European association, from which the UK itself has withdrawn.

However, we do not know to what extent this information is reliable, so we will continue to monitor," Peskov told reporters.

He also said that "with all due respect to Corriere Della Sera" this information must be called into question just like other media reports, adding that it remains unclear whether Johnson indeed put forward such a proposal.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while increasing their military support for Ukraine.