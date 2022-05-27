UrduPoint.com

Johnson's Alleged Plan For Military Alliance With Kiev May Undermine EU - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Johnson's Alleged Plan for Military Alliance With Kiev May Undermine EU - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's alleged plan for a new military alliance of European states with Ukraine could be called into question, yet such "a get-together of insiders," if any, may undermine the European Union, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported, citing informed sources, that Johnson had proposed creating a European commonwealth against Russia during his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev in early April. In addition to the United Kingdom and Ukraine, such an alliance would include Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, with Turkey expected to be accepted later.

"(Johnson having such a plan) would probably mean that he is proposing 'a get-together of insiders' in order to undermine the EU, a pan-European association, from which the UK itself has withdrawn.

However, we do not know to what extent this information is reliable, so we will continue to monitor," Peskov told reporters.

He also said that "with all due respect to Corriere Della Sera" this information must be called into question just like other media reports, adding that it remains unclear whether Johnson indeed put forward such a proposal.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while increasing their military support for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Turkey European Union Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Alliance Estonia United Kingdom Poland Lithuania Latvia February April May Media All From

Recent Stories

TECNO Wins Fastest Growing Brand of the Year Award ..

TECNO Wins Fastest Growing Brand of the Year Award 2021

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy War College Holds 51St Convocation

Pakistan Navy War College Holds 51St Convocation

12 minutes ago
 Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

42 minutes ago

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

42 minutes ago
 China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in ..

China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in March-April

28 minutes ago
 Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonizati ..

Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonization in Belt and Road Countries" ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.