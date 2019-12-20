UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday secured his first victory in parliament, as the House of Commons approved the second reading of his EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill by a comprehensive margin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday secured his first victory in parliament , as the House of Commons approved the second reading of his EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill by a comprehensive margin.

Parliament passed the bill by a 358-234 vote, which paves the way for the prime minister to conclude a deal with the European Union before the January 31, 2020 deadline.

After passing the second reading, Johnson's Brexit agreement will now move to the committee stage, where it will be scrutinized and further additions or changes can be made.