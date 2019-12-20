UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson's Brexit Deal Secures First Win In New Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:33 PM

Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win in new parliament

Britain's new parliament on Friday gave its initial approval to a revised EU divorce deal that sets up a high-stakes clash with Brussels over their future ties

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain's new parliament on Friday gave its initial approval to a revised EU divorce deal that sets up a high-stakes clash with Brussels over their future ties.

The 358 to 234 vote paves the way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on his winning general election promise to "get Brexit done" by January 31.

But it also pushes Britain and the remaining 27 European Union member states closer to another cliff edge that could end decades of unfettered trade when the post-Brexit transition period shuts at the end of 2020.

A snap poll last week gave Johnson's pro-Brexit Conservatives a commanding majority of 365 seats in the 650-member lower House of Commons.

The main opposition Labour party -- out of power since 2010 and riven by internal conflicts over Britain's place in the world -- was relegated to its worst defeat since 1935.

Johnson's triumph dispelled any doubts over whether Britain would follow through on the results of its 2016 referendum and become the first nation to leave the bloc.

It has been a rocky 47-year sojourn that saw Brussels and London wrangle over Currency controls and whose laws take precedence in specific fields.

The 2016 Brexit campaign was also dominated by debates over migrants and Britain's right to control its own border.

"We are one step closer to getting Brexit done," Johnson tweeted after the vote.

The House of Commons is expected to formally approve Johnson's separation terms on January 9.

- 'Rat hairs in paprika' - Yet Britain remains a politically divided country in which debates over Europe rage on.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is stepping down in the wake of the election fiasco.

But he told parliament ahead of Friday's vote that Johnson was setting the country on a "reckless direction" that handed power to big business and risked consumers' health.

"We still believe it's a terrible deal," Corbyn said.

"Given the chance, they'll slash food standards to match those in the United States, where what are called 'acceptable levels' of rat hairs in paprika and rat hairs in orange juice are allowed," he said.

The secessionist Scottish National Party's parliamentary head Ian Blackford also maintained his doom-laden vision of Brexit.

Blackford warned that Britain was now "blindly hurtling towards the cliff-edge" that would "cost thousands of jobs in Scotland".

"This UK government cannot drag Scotland out of the European Union before gaining the legislative consent of the Scottish parliament," he said.

The SNP's independence drive is likely to remain a concern for Johnson's government in the months to come.

- Another cliff-edge - Businesses and investors are also worried about a series of small but potentially consequential changes into the official Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Britain's formal departure on January 31 is due to be followed by an 11-month transition period during which things are to stay pretty much as now.

London and Brussels are supposed to use the time to negotiate a comprehensive new agreement covering everything from trade to security and data protection.

EU officials warn that such deals usually take years to hammer out.

But Johnson ruled out the possibility of asking for a deadline extension in the version of the bill before parliament on Friday.

"A Minister of the Crown may not agree... to an extension of the implementation period," the bill now says.

It puts psychological pressure on European officials to back off some of their stiffer demands on London and seek a limited deal that leaves some big issues unresolved.

Welsh nationalist MP Jonathan Edwards told Johnson he had "boxed himself into a corner" by ruling out an extension.

But the prime minister said the lesson of Brexit talks thus far -- the departure date was delayed three times from March 29 -- was that a firm deadline "strengthens our negotiating position".

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday that the bloc "will do the maximum" to meet the end-of-2020 deadline.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Business Europe Parliament Vote European Union Divorce Orange Brussels London Independence United Kingdom United States Brexit January March May Border 2016 2020 From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Wang Yi to visit India to attend China-India Bound ..

44 seconds ago

US Sanctions Five Malians for Supporting Violence, ..

46 seconds ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for burying past mistakes t ..

47 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister announces Sehat card, colony ..

53 seconds ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to Safdar on bail ..

7 minutes ago

UNSC Hopes to Vote Friday on 2 Rival Resolutions o ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.