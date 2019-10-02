UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson's Brexit Plan Suggests Keeping Northern Ireland In UK Customs Territory

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:43 PM

Johnson's Brexit Plan Suggests Keeping Northern Ireland in UK Customs Territory

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal suggests avoiding an Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland in the British customs territory and digitalizing all customs processes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal suggests avoiding an Irish border by keeping Northern Ireland in the British customs territory and digitalizing all customs processes.

The document was presented in Brussels on Wednesday. The UK government hopes that it will be acceptable for both sides and deliver on the Good Friday deal, which stipulates there should be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

If accepted, the proposal would "ensure that Northern Ireland will be fully part of the UK customs territory, not the EU customs territory, after the end of the transition period, with all customs processes necessary to ensure compliance with the UK and EU customs regimes taking place electronically.

"

It did admit that a "small number of physical checks" might be conducted at traders' premises or other points on the supply chain.

The document would "provide for the creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering not just sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) and agri-food rules but all goods, thus eliminating regulatory checks for trade in goods between Northern Ireland and Ireland."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Border All Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

58 seconds ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

1 minute ago

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister changes world perception of Muslims ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.