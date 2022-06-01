UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said he had not breached the ministerial code, despite being fined for attending his birthday party during COVID-19 lockdown

"I think it's clear from the circumstances of this particular gathering, where he turned up, was there for 10 minutes, was unaware that it was a surprise birthday cake for him, that wasn't a deliberate breach of the rules, and that's the key point," Raab told Sky news.

The prime minister's ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, reportedly threatened to quit after Johnson insisted he had not broken COVID-19 rules because he had "no intent" to do so. He argued that paying a fixed-penalty notice served by the Metropolitan Police did not amount to a criminal conviction.

There have been calls for the prime minister to resign, with rebel Conservatives proposing a leadership contest next week. But Raab told the broadcaster there would be no vote of confidence in Johnson.