UrduPoint.com

Johnson's Deputy Says Partygate Fine Does Not Mean Rules Were Broken

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Johnson's Deputy Says Partygate Fine Does Not Mean Rules Were Broken

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said he had not breached the ministerial code, despite being fined for attending his birthday party during COVID-19 lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said he had not breached the ministerial code, despite being fined for attending his birthday party during COVID-19 lockdown.

"I think it's clear from the circumstances of this particular gathering, where he turned up, was there for 10 minutes, was unaware that it was a surprise birthday cake for him, that wasn't a deliberate breach of the rules, and that's the key point," Raab told Sky news.

The prime minister's ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, reportedly threatened to quit after Johnson insisted he had not broken COVID-19 rules because he had "no intent" to do so. He argued that paying a fixed-penalty notice served by the Metropolitan Police did not amount to a criminal conviction.

There have been calls for the prime minister to resign, with rebel Conservatives proposing a leadership contest next week. But Raab told the broadcaster there would be no vote of confidence in Johnson.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Vote Threatened United Kingdom Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight- ..

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

6 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

13 minutes ago
 Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperati ..

Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and invest ..

19 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman to underline Pakistan's growing clim ..

Sherry Rehman to underline Pakistan's growing climate vulnerability at Stockholm ..

2 minutes ago
 Literary figures pay glowing tributes to Manto

Literary figures pay glowing tributes to Manto

2 minutes ago
 SECP registers 1,906 new companies in May 2022

SECP registers 1,906 new companies in May 2022

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.