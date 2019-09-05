UrduPoint.com
Johnson's Gov't Agrees To Pass Legislation To Stop No-Deal Brexit On Oct 31 - Labour Peer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 06:50 AM

Johnson's Gov't Agrees to Pass Legislation to Stop No-Deal Brexit on Oct 31 - Labour Peer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The UK government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed not to counter the bill on avoiding the UK withdrawal from the European Union without a deal on October 31 and it will be passed by the upper house by 05:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT) on Friday, Philip Hunt, the Labour Peer in the House of Lords, said on Thursday.

The House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament, adopted the bill on delaying Brexit on Wednesday and it was passed to the House of Lords, which is the upper house. The Lords have been using the so-called filibustering strategy to prevent the legislation on leaving the bloc even if the deal is not reached on October 31 from being passed.

"Government ends filibuster in the Lords. Agrees Brexit Bill will complete passage in the Lords by 5.00 pm Friday," Hunt wrote on Twitter.

