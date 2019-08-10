UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to inject some 1.8 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) into select National Health Service (NHS) trusts is cynical in its timing and can be merely an electioneering move by Johnson, Dr Tony O'Sullivan, the co-chairman of Keep Our NHS Public group, told Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to inject some 1.8 billion Pounds ($2.16 billion ) into select National Health Service (NHS) trusts is cynical in its timing and can be merely an electioneering move by Johnson, Dr Tony O'Sullivan, the co-chairman of Keep Our NHS Public group, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, the new UK prime minister captured the headlines by announcing a sum of 1.8 billion pounds for extra funding and upgrading for NHS hospitals across the country.

"It's cynical, really. It's very much an electioneering move. It's money that's being made available as an accounting measure. They've told [NHS] trusts up and down the country to make savings and wouldn't allow them to spend those savings. But it made those trusts look that little bit less in debt as they'd made savings but then they weren't allowed to spend them on capital expenditure. So this is a release of that. So it's very cynical. It's deceitful because the figures are just a lie and it's cynical in its timing," Dr. O'Sullivan said.

He argued there had been significant harm inflicted over the health service over the past nine years of Conservative governance, something that had involved measures intended to force individual trusts to make "savings" even in the face of needed maintenance and the expansion of facilities.

"There's tremendous damage being done by the health service over the past years by the Conservative government. One of the measures they've [the government] taken during the ongoing period of under funding is to try and look as if they are balancing the books by stopping NHS trusts from spending on capital expenditure, building new units or re-building parts of the hospital infrastructure. So that's a massive build up of need with really significant consequences," he said.

Of immediate and particular concern, Dr. O'Sullivan claimed, was a lack of even basic requirements such as adequate hospital beds, something that was seeing a significant back log of patients in need of proper care in a fully equipped ward.

"At the same time, they've removed a lot of important resources since 2010. And that's been reflected in the log-jam of patients who are waiting to get into hospital beds, out of A&E and into wards ... So for him [Johnson] to suddenly announce this at a time when he's seeking public approval is cynical. But even if it were real money it would be welcome but it's not. It's old money being released. Secondly, it's a drop in the ocean with or without Brexit. The NHS has been underfunded, cumulatively now, since 2010," he said.

The prime minister has otherwise rejected claims that some of his planned funding boost may in fact be derived from already existing "savings" that health trusts had previously been forced to make. Visiting a hospital in Lincolnshire last week, Johnson insisted that the 1.8 billion pounds was indeed "new money," appearing to reject claims from the opposition Labour party that he was engaged in a public relations stunt.

Speaking to ITV news, Health Secretary Mike Hancock also denied claims that the funding boost was in fact not from new contributions, claiming it had come directly from the government's budget.

The opposition Labour party has, however, continued to denounce such claims, arguing they amount to an intentional attempt by the government to deceive the electorate. Rather than constituting an entirely new source of funding, the 1.8 billion pounds is itself inadequate following previous government cuts, with the sum allegedly being derived from monies the NHS was otherwise prevented from spending.

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth said that those funds were already earmarked for hospitals and the money had been previously blocked by the ministers.

On Thursday, British media reported that the prime minister was thinking of holding a new general election in the "days after" Brexit if there was a successful parliamentary no-confidence vote against his government. The Brexit deadlines expires on October 31.