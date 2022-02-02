UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday, the prime minister's press office confirmed to Sputnik

"We expect the Prime Minister to speak to President Putin later today," the press office said.