Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Johnson's Press Office Confirms Prime Minister Will Speak to Putin on Wednesday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday, the prime minister's press office confirmed to Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday, the prime minister's press office confirmed to Sputnik.

"We expect the Prime Minister to speak to President Putin later today," the press office said.

