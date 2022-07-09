WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Boris Johnson's decision to step down as prime minister and Conservative Party leader will likely not affect the United Kingdom's existing foreign policy and London's relations with Washington, US experts told Sputnik on Friday.

Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 after after a series of scandals connected with violations of COVID-19 rules and the appointment of Christopher Pincher, accused of sexual misconduct, as deputy chief whip of the Conservative Party. The scandals led a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down this week.

University of Notre Dame International Relations Professor Michael Desch said Johnson's political problems are largely domestic and self-inflicted and should not impact relations between the United Kingdom and the United States.

"I doubt the US-UK 'special relationship' will be affected at all," Desch said.

However, Desch did not rule out that the United Kingdom may somewhat calibrate the course of its foreign policy regarding Ukraine.

While Johnson is personally committed to NATO's support for Kiev, the new UK prime minister may have a less decisive position, Desch said.

"Johnson's departure may bring to power a successor less invested in 'winning' in Ukraine," Desch added.

Hofstra University Political Science Professor Carolyn Dudek said the Conservative Party still remains in power and therefore there will be no major changes in the UK foreign policy agenda.

"Since Johnson's stepping down means that another Tory leader will emerge as Prime Minister, I don't see a major change in the United Kingdom's foreign policy," she said.

Dudek explained that the so-called Brexiteer camp is still strong among conservatives and with the global economy it would make sense for the United Kingdom to continue to make inroads for trade and alliances beyond Europe.

"However, the Unite Kingdom's strong relations with Europe will continue even with some of the bumps along the road as they still hammer out details from Brexit," she said.

Dudek pointed out that it is still unclear whether the new leader will be able to bring the party and the entire country together and navigate the increase in inflation and foreign affairs issues such as the Ukraine conflict.

"If the conservatives and the new Prime Minister fail to address pressing internal and external issues, it could create an opening for the Labor party, but right now that is unclear," she said.

With respect to he future UK-US relations and NATO, Dudek said she does not expect much change.

"The political style of the next Prime Minister may have some impact, but pretty marginal," she said.