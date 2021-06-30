MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The United Kingdom's HMS Defender warship acted in accordance with international law in the Black Sea, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The UK's HMS Defender made inroads to Russia's territorial waters in the Black Sea in late June, prompting the Russian navy to fire warning shots.

London denied the shots were fired at all, even though Russia's security service released video footage of the encounter, confirming Moscow's account of events. Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a "provocation."

"I've said all along this Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law," the spokesman said, as quoted by Reuters.