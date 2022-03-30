(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) It is possible to expand anti-Russia sanctions and further restrict the country's access to the SWIFT payment system, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons's spokesman said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The spokesman also said that London will not pay for Russian commodities in rubles, according to Reuters.