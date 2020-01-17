UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statements on the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) derail effort on saving the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik

Johnson said on Tuesday that the JCPOA could be replaced with a new deal on conditions of US President Donald Trump. He even called the possible new agreement "the Trump deal."

"We see such signals as creating extra problems for the effort on saving the nuclear deal in the form that it was signed back in 2015.

The fact that such comments were made almost simultaneously with the actions of the 'European trio', which announced its interest in activating the dispute resolution mechanism under paragraph 36 of the JCPOA, only gives us extra ground to suspect our British colleagues of playing a double game and of in fact working on someone else's agenda, more specifically Washington's agenda," Ryabkov said.

He also said that despite UK's claims of being committed to the JCPOA, no practical changes could be seen.