Johnson's Visit To Kiev To Show Support For Ukraine - Prime Minister's Press Service

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) A visit to Ukraine by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday will be a demonstration of support for Kiev, Johnson's press service said in a statement.

The prime minister is "travelling to Kyiv in demonstration of support to Ukraine," according to the statement.

It said that Johnson will hold discussions with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on "Russian hostile activity," and that "in an important week for diplomacy," Johnson will "step up diplomatic efforts and hopes to speak President Putin and other leaders this week."

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

