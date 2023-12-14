Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner

Members of the ministerial committee commissioned by the joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit under the chairmanship of His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday 12 December 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Members of the ministerial committee commissioned by the joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit under the chairmanship of His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday 12 December 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland, met the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights, Mr Volker Türk. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine H.E. Mr Riyad al-Maliki, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Mrs Retno Marsudi, and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha.

During the meeting, discussions centered around the rapid and grave developments in the Gaza Strip, the military escalation against defenseless civilians, and the importance of an immediate ceasefire in order to guarantee the return of security and stability to the Gaza Strip.

Members of the ministerial committee discussed with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights the imperative of stopping the massive violations perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

They stressed the need for the United Nations to continue its efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire and providing the conditions for a return to the path of comprehensive and just peace that will guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people.

Members of the ministerial committee underscored the need to apply international law and international humanitarian law that safeguard human freedom and dignity and guarantee decent living for all peoples, including the Palestinians, in a sovereign and independent state.

They also renewed their demand to the international community to take all serious and urgent steps to guarantee that safe humanitarian corridors are secured for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food, and medical aid to the Gaza Strip and to allow international organizations to carry out their functions without hindrance and provide full protection for them.