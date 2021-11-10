UrduPoint.com

Joint Belarusian-Russian Aviation Flights Along Borders Of Belarus To Be Regular - Minsk

Joint Belarusian-Russian Aviation Flights Along Borders of Belarus to Be Regular - Minsk

Joint Belarusian and Russian aviation flights along the border of Belarus will be regular starting from Wednesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Joint Belarusian and Russian aviation flights along the border of Belarus will be regular starting from Wednesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"The goals of patrolling the state border in the airspace of Belarus were completed with the involvement of two TU-22M3 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces .

.. If earlier such flights of strategic bomber aviation were cyclical, then from today they will be performed on a regular basis. These are measures of adequate response to the evolving situation both in the air and on the ground," the ministry said in its Telegram channel.

