Joint Commission of Iran Nuclear Deal May Convene on Tuesday - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action may convene for talks on Tuesday, although there is no official confirmation yet, a diplomatic source in Vienna told Sputnik.

"There is an understanding that the Joint Commission will convene again, I do not rule out it could happen tomorrow, but there is no official confirmation from the coordinator yet," the source said.