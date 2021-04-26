Joint Commission Of Iran Nuclear Deal May Convene On Tuesday - Source
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:21 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action may convene for talks on Tuesday, although there is no official confirmation yet, a diplomatic source in Vienna told Sputnik.
"There is an understanding that the Joint Commission will convene again, I do not rule out it could happen tomorrow, but there is no official confirmation from the coordinator yet," the source said.