UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Commission Of Iran Nuclear Deal May Convene On Tuesday - Source

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:21 PM

Joint Commission of Iran Nuclear Deal May Convene on Tuesday - Source

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action may convene for talks on Tuesday, although there is no official confirmation yet, a diplomatic source in Vienna told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action may convene for talks on Tuesday, although there is no official confirmation yet, a diplomatic source in Vienna told Sputnik.

"There is an understanding that the Joint Commission will convene again, I do not rule out it could happen tomorrow, but there is no official confirmation from the coordinator yet," the source said.

Related Topics

Vienna May From

Recent Stories

Over 60 Turkish Suspects in Probe Into Cryptocurre ..

27 seconds ago

Next Launch From Vostochny Scheduled for May - Rus ..

28 seconds ago

Dnata enhances global leadership team with key app ..

14 minutes ago

70 held with contraband in faisalabad

30 seconds ago

Russian expulsion of Italian diplomat 'unjust': Ro ..

32 seconds ago

276029 number of actions taken against corona SOPs ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.