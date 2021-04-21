UrduPoint.com
Joint Commission Of Iranian Nuclear Deal Announces Third Working Group - EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:24 AM

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, announced on Tuesday that they will be forming a third working group that focuses on the possible sequencing of the measures discussed in the plan and the ongoing negotiations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, announced on Tuesday that they will be forming a third working group that focuses on the possible sequencing of the measures discussed in the plan and the ongoing negotiations.

"Participants took stock of progress made in the ongoing discussions in Vienna regarding specific measures needed in terms of sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation for the possible return of the US to the JCPOA and its full and effective implementation. The Joint Commission decided to create a third expert group to start looking into the possible sequencing of respective measures," a statement from the EU's European External Action Service (EEAS) said.

The new working group will join the two existing ones in helping the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran, as the EU and other global powers look to forge an agreement between the rival nations once more, and bring the JCPOA back on track.

"Participants reiterated their resolve to further pursue their joint diplomatic effort including in the Joint Commission and through continued separate contacts of the Coordinator with all JCPOA participants and the United States," the EEAS statement added.

The US withdrew from the 2015 deal under the Trump Administration in 2018, reimposing Western sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program. With the Biden-Harris Administration now dictating US foreign policy, the JCPOA is back on the table, as working groups spearhead the diplomatic effort to revive the beleaguered deal.

