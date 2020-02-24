UrduPoint.com
Joint Commission Of Iranian Nuclear Deal To Convene In Vienna On February 26 - Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:25 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will meet on February 26 in Vienna with participation of representatives of Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Iran, a statement published on the EU External Action service's website said on Monday.

"A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on 26 February.

The Joint Commission will be chaired on behalf of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles by EEAS Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom and Iran," the statement read.

Germany, France and the United Kingdom announced on January 14 they were launching the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism after Tehran suspended its obligations under the nuclear deal in response to the US withdrawal.

