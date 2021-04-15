Joint Commission of JCPOA to Continue Its Work on Friday in Vienna - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume its work in Vienna on Friday, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated on Thursday.

"The work of the Joint Commission of the #JCPOA will continue in Vienna on April 16," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the joint commission held the second round of consultations on ways to restore full implementation of the nuclear deal by all sides. The meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed for a day.

The joint commission resumed in-person meetings in Vienna last week. The first meeting resulted in the creation of two expert-level working groups on nuclear challenges and lifting of Washington sanctions against Tehran.