Joint Commission of JCPOA to Convene on April 6 in Vienna - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The next meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held on April 6 in Vienna, Iran's IRIB media corporation reported, citing the foreign ministry.

According to IRIB, this decision was made at the online talks of the joint commission on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the meeting would be held "next week," without clarifying the date and the format. According to the ministry, expert groups will discuss "measures related to the sanctions lift" at the upcoming session.