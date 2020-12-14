UrduPoint.com
Joint Commission Of JCPOA To Hold Meeting Wednesday Online - Source

Umer Jamshaid Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Joint Commission of JCPOA to Hold Meeting Wednesday Online - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program will meet in a teleconference on December 16, with Russia represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

"In the end, they decided to it in an online format. Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov," the source said.

